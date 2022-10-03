ApeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $440.41 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. ApeCoin has a market cap of $5.19 billion and approximately $440.41 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00026411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 17th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

