Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Hits $558,428.80

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $558,428.80 and approximately $296,766.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00008826 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

