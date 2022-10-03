April Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, April has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One April coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. April has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

April Coin Profile

April’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for April is apriloracle.com.

Buying and Selling April

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

