Apron Tops One Day Volume of $332,047.00 (APN)

Apron (APN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Apron has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Apron has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apron Coin Profile

Apron launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Apron’s official website is apron.network. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apron

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

