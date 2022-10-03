Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

