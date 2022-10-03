Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $72.78 million and $13.28 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,165,291 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

