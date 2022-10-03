ARC Governance (ARCX) Tops One Day Volume of $9,888.00

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, ARC Governance has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. ARC Governance has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARC Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARC Governance Profile

ARC Governance’s launch date was May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 coins. The official website for ARC Governance is arcx.money. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARC Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCx is a decentralized scoring protocol that powers on-chain identity and credit-score based borrowing (launching Q2 2022). After claiming a Passport, users are incentivised to improve their on-chain reputation through maximising their Scores across multiple “games” so they can be rewarded with various benefits.DiscordDocs”

