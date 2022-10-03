Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.6% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 179,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.06.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

