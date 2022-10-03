Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
Several analysts have commented on ACLX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcellx Trading Down 1.2 %
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
