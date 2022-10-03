ArGo 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $55,609.15 and $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArGo has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,542.64 or 0.99979143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079502 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars.

