Arianee Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Arianee has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001209 BTC on exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $47.27 million and $1,609.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arianee is www.arianee.org.

Arianee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol.Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars.

