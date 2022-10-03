Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.73 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Ark has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $64.29 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 168,213,034 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

