Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 7,838 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

SBLK opened at $17.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.76%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

