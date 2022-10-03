Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of Olaplex worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 874,630 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $7,895,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of OLPX opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

