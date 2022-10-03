Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 19,086 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $87.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

