Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.23 Million Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

