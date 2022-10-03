Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.98 Million Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,793 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.26% of First Foundation worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 28.7% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 1,087.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 304,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 25.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

