Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 65,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $317,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

