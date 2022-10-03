Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,499 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,356 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Fulton Financial worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 70.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $240.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.