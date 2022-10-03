Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 67.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $229.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.26. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.