Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 5,705 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.69. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

