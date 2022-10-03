Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 94,567 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,567 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 263,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.54 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

