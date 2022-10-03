Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 97,342 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,342 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

