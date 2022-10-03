Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 422,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,291.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,392 shares of company stock valued at $278,079. Insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIP opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. Arteris has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Research analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

