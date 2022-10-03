Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other Artivion news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AORT stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.97 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.25 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Artivion will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

