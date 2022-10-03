Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Reaches $0.0019

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $960,000.00 and $13,227.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Asian Fintech Coin Profile

Asian Fintech’s genesis date was May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, AFIN aims to connect cryptocurrency and sustainability together, allowing holders of AFIN Coin to be involved in cryptocurrency without worrying about the damage to the environment.”

