Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Associated Banc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 103,347 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.0 %

ASB opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

