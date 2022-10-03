Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

AGR stock opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.57. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 47.90 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.60 ($0.90). The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.33%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

