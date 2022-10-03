AstroElon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,458.00 (ELONONE)

AstroElon (ELONONE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. AstroElon has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $15,458.00 worth of AstroElon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AstroElon has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One AstroElon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AstroElon’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. AstroElon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. AstroElon’s official Twitter account is @AstroElon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AstroElon is https://reddit.com/r/astroelon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AstroElon is astroelon.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASTROELON is an auto-reward, auto-deflationary ERC-20 protocol built in response to the recent surge in scams and 'rugs'.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AstroElon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AstroElon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AstroElon using one of the exchanges listed above.

