AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.34 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

