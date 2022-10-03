Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $505.04 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.57. The stock has a market cap of $472.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

