Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFAR opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFAR. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

