Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.94 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Automata Network Profile

ATA is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

