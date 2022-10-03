AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele Sells 2,100 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,141.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,634.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

