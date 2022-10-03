Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 25,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

