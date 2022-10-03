Autus Asset Management LLC Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $472.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

