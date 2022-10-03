Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.90 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

