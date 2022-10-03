Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,185,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after buying an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

