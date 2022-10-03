Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

