Auxilium (AUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,083.50

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Auxilium has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $55,083.50 and approximately $8,901.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Auxilium Profile

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a PoA coin that uses the KECCAK hashing algorithm. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global.

Buying and Selling Auxilium

According to CryptoCompare, “Auxilium Global is a philanthropic cryptocurrency company with a goal to tackle the world’s ills. It’s a big ask, but with the power of a strong cryptocurrency and a caring community of coin-holders, the project believes it can make a difference. The project cryptocurrency, Auxilium, trades on Mercatox Exchange. The platform uses its capital gains to support philanthropic work around the globe, whether it’s planting trees to offset the carbon footprint, piloting a program to help disadvantaged people get enough to eat or helping to fund research for a breast cancer cure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auxilium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auxilium using one of the exchanges listed above.

