Axe (AXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Axe (AXE) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $41,246.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005550 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

