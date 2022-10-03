Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $98.80 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $12.29 or 0.00063967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.71 or 1.00032097 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006987 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005458 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080595 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006892 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
Axie Infinity is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
