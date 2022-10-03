Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $98.80 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $12.29 or 0.00063967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.71 or 1.00032097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080595 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “What are Axie Infinity Shards (AXS)?Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the governance token of the popular blockchain-based game Axie Infinity. The game was created by SkyMavis and allows players to earn income through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), by breeding, battling, and trading digital pets called Axies. Players need AXS tokens to trade Axies and can stake their coins to earn weekly rewards and participate in the protocol’s governance. New players have to buy at least three tokens, priced in ether, to truly participate in the game. Each Axie is an NFT on its own with different attributes. These pets can enter battles to earn experience points and more. They can also be bred together to create new Axie NFTs with different attributes. These new Axies can then be used or sold on the Axie marketplace. According to DappRadar, the Axie Infinity game has multiple ways to earn revenue and has been gaining popularity in developing countries like Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Venezuela as a way to earn income. Dedicated players can reportedly earn over $1,000 a month in the game. Who created AXS?The Axie Infinity game was created back in 2018 by Sky Mavis, a firm co-founded by Trung Nguyen and Aleksander Larsen. In total, the Axie Infinity team now has 25 full-time employees actively working on improving the game. The Axie Infinity Shards were launched in November 2020 with a public sale price of just $0.1 per token – meaning their price has increased over 28,000% since launch. Their launch came as part of an effort to decentralize the game Etherscan data shows there are over 10,500 AXS holders. Where can you buy AXS?The cryptocurrency is currently being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi Global, FTX, Gate.io, Uniswap, 0x Protocol, and the Bancor Network. You can find out more about which currencies AXS is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

