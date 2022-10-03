Axion Price Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXN)

Axion (AXN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Axion coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Axion has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $10,874.00 worth of Axion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axion has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axion Profile

Axion launched on December 17th, 2020. Axion’s total supply is 114,271,291,672 coins. Axion’s official Twitter account is @axion_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axion’s official website is axion.network. The Reddit community for Axion is https://reddit.com/r/AXION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axion is an emerging global monetary system, designed to increase the purchasing power of the ecosystem participants. This is unlike traditional monetary policy where mass-inflation is used to primarily fund corporate bailouts. When new currency is added to the ecosystem, and a negligible amount of it goes to the people, the purchasing power of the population diminishes significantly year-over-year. Axion changes this oligarchy dynamic by generating interest daily directly to the network participants through fixed inflation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axion using one of the exchanges listed above.

