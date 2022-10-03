Axis DeFi (AXIS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $84,309.45

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $84,309.45 and approximately $37,603.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Axis DeFi was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,000 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

