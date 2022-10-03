AXIS Token (AXIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $61.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,542,354 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

