Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AX. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $34.23 on Friday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

