Azuki Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $3.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 25,841,714 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

