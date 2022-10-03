Baanx Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (BXX)

Baanx (BXX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Baanx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Baanx has a market capitalization of $198,261.76 and approximately $3,848.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baanx has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baanx alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baanx’s official website is www.baanxapp.com. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX.

Buying and Selling Baanx

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baanx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.