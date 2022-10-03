Badger DAO Market Capitalization Tops $73.44 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $73.44 million and $6.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00018223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

