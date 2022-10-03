Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

